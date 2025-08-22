Being under the Legends Contract with the WWE, The Undertaker often makes sporadic appearances on the company’s weekly television program. Currently, he and his wife, Michelle McCool, are two of the coaches for the WWE LFG season 2. Once this show gets over, the greatest of all time sports-entertainer might visit India to enter the Big Boss house.

According to the Indian newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, The Undertaker may appear on the reality television show Bigg Boss, this season, which commences the latest installment, this weekend, airing on both cable television and OTT for the very first time. While there has been no official confirmation on WWE’s part, sources close to the show’s production team say that discussions are underway.

Crown Jewel 2025: Update On Crown Jewel Championship Matches At WWE PLE

The Undertaker could enter Bigg Boss house in November

If a deal is reached, The Undertaker is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house in November and spend about a week in the house. As such, he won’t necessarily be one of the participants in the house but rather will make a celebrity guest appearance to cheer up the actual show contestants while also boosting the TV ratings of the show, which already has the tag of becoming the biggest TV show in India.

WWE’s Rhea Ripley Adds Chest Tattoo To Her Illustrious Collection On Body Parts

Bigg Boss is the Indian version of the United Kingdom’s Big Brother reality show that airs annually in the late summer. Salman Khan is back as the host of the latest season, which is expected to be the longest one. The Undertaker won’t be the first WWE Superstar to enter the house, as his fellow Hall of Famer, The Great Khali, has also appeared in Bigg Boss, where he reportedly made $57,000 per week.

The Undertaker is a popular name in India, both to the adult and young fanbase. For those who don’t know, his WWE TV character appeared in the Bollywood movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996. However, the character wasn’t played by the actual wrestler who plays the role, that’s Mark Calaway. Brian Lee was the name in the movie who also portrayed the fake Undertaker role on WWF TV in 1994.