Unlike what the previous reports have offered, Roman Reigns is unlikely to be on a hiatus in the post-Summerslam phase, and he will also be seen in action at the Clash in Paris 2025 special event, scheduled from an international location. However, he won’t be in a singles contest at the PLE but rather be competing in a tag team match.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio via WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC shut down the earlier rumors that Roman Reigns was written off TV to start filming for the Street Fighter movie. They stated the following and affirmed that this attack was to continue an angle en route to Clash in Paris 2025, “The attack on Roman Reigns on the RAW after SummerSlam 2025 was not a write-off.”

WrestleVotes also offered the information that WWE is plugging The OTC into a tag team match for the Clash in Paris 2025. While it’s unclear who his tag partners or opponents will be, WWE is trying to avoid a singles match this time around as they want to move along with long-term planning so that the singles match could be placed in a bigger PLE.

Amid speculation following the Clash in Paris poster release, Roman Reigns is indeed scheduled to be part of the premium live event later this month. We’re told that decision came rather recently, as Reigns wasn’t involved in early creative plans—explaining his absence from the… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 7, 2025

The decision to move forward with a tag team format match at Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event continues a recent trend where WWE generally positions Roman Reigns in multi-man scenarios at international or smaller shows while preserving the money-making singles matches for bigger premium events. However, this year’s SummerSlam was exceptional in this context.

Following his return to WWE programming, Roman Reigns picked up a big win at SummerSlam 2025 upon teaming up with Jey Uso to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of The Vision in the opening contest. The heel faction led by Seth Rollins again attacked him two nights later on Raw, which predicts that Reed and Breakker could be two potential opponents for Reigns at Clash in Paris 2025 PLE.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Evolution Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer