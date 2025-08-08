Rumors were rife about Cody Rhodes’ heel-turn, heading into Summerslam premium live event in light of his rival John Cena’s babyface turn. Many even assumed that The Rock would show up to reveal his hidden alliance with the Undisputed WWE Champion, but that wasn’t the case. Per the recent updates, there’s no plan either on WWE possibly shifting its TV character.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, WWE currently has no plans on the table to shift Cody Rhodes’ character away from his current babyface role. Sources within the company indicate there’s little interest among the officials in exploring a villainous avatar of the current poster figure of the company, who is possessing “The American Nightmare” version.

Given his ongoing popularity, Cody Rhodes pulls off a strong merchandise performance, and that’s one of the biggest reasons why WWE might not want to turn him heel in the first place. Since his return to the WWE in 2022, WWE is continuing to build him as a central figure across major storylines and premium live events, and that role isn’t ending for him anytime soon.

Cody Rhodes to remain babyface figure in the foreseeable future

The latest update regarding the future plans of WWE around Cody Rhodes reinforces the fact that WWE is fully invested in keeping him as one of the top-tier good guys, and no potential heel turn is on the horizon, given Roman Reigns’ part-time schedule and John Cena’s impending retirement.

In the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025, King of the Ring Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena (c) in a Street Fight to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. After an insane fight under the No-DQ rules of the match, the new champion hit a Cody Cutter from the top rope through the table, saluted Cena, and then hit the Cross Rhodes for the win to begin his second run with the top title.

While nothing is confirmed at this point, it seems like Cody Rhodes will be booked for his next championship defense at the next WWE premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025. There’s no update on his first challenger for the WWE title, but we’re likely to get an update when he shows up on Smackdown, tonight.