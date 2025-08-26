The Clash in Paris 2025 WWE premium live event, has just received the latest match on the card with a Hall of Famer entering the fray as the newest challenger of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. It will be none other than Nikki Bella to challenge Becky Lynch for the mid-card title belt at the international event set for this weekend.

Continuing her WWE stint even after the all-women Evolution PLE, Nikki Bella further appeared on Monday Night Raw with the ambition to have a women’s title match opportunity at Clash in Paris 2025. She doesn’t have the world title shot she was hoping for, but after missing SummerSlam, she will still be competing for gold in the WWE this Sunday night.

This match at Clash in Paris 2025 was confirmed during an in-ring segment on last night’s WWE Raw from Birmingham, England. Lynch was out in a promo session that was interrupted by Bella, who implied that Lynch was afraid to face her in a title match. Lynch was originally out to insult the live crowd throughout the segment, but she agreed to the match.

However, she matched up with her attitude and said that she wouldn’t do it in Birmingham but rather at Clash in Paris 2025, this Sunday night. In response, Bella blasted Lynch by stating the following, “Because of me, you have a page to write history on.”

After the match was agreed upon, Lynch tried to deliver a sneak attack on Bella, only to be decked by a forehand by the WWE Hall of Famer. Lynch further tried to attack Bella with a Manhandle Slam, but Bella countered with a Rack Attack 2.0 attempt, forcing Lynch to escape the scene. Clash in Paris 2025 will now mark Bella competing in a title match on WWE programming for the first time since 2018.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st, also marking the first PLE in the post-SummerSlam phase. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

– John Cena vs. Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

– Donnybrook Match: Sheamus vs. Rusev