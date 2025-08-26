The Intercontinental Championship rematch is scheduled to go down on WWE Raw next week in another international edition from the United Kingdom. Dominik Mysterio will be defending his IC title against AJ Styles, keeping the lineup the same from this year’s Summerslam.

WWE Raw will be held at Paris La Defense Arena next week, just one day after the venue hosts WWE Clash in Paris, and the title rematch was announced by the General Manager, Adam Pearce, in a backstage segment on this Monday’s episode after Mysterio demanded Pearce put a stop to Styles’ continuous mind games.

Styles attacked Mysterio during WWE Raw as the latter attempted to interfere in JD McDonagh’s match against Dragon Lee. Styles came out within the crowd to chase off the reigning IC Champion. Styles’ interference previously cost Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemanía XXXIII last week in the main event.

As such, the Dirty Dom is looking to get rid of Styles before he gets his next shot at El Hijo de Vikingo and his title at Worlds Collide on September 13. It was back at Summerslam that Dominik retained the IC title over Styles using his mean antics. He loosened his boot to get rid of Styles’ Calf Crusher. Dominik then hit Styles with the boot, followed by a frog splash for the win. Styles has since been out seeking vengeance on WWE Raw.

Stephanie Vaquer was originally scheduled to challenge Naomi at Clash in Paris this weekend for the Women’s World Championship. However, Naomi vacated the title last week due to pregnancy. WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce scrapped the title match from the PLE altogether and rather informed Vaquer that she will receive the title shot at a later date and place that will also be confirmed next week.

WWE Raw September 1 Episode Match Card

The second and final WWE Raw televised episode during WWE’s ongoing United Kingdom tour will take place next Monday Night, September 1, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France, with a special start time at 2 PM on Netflix. The currently advertised segments for the weekly show go as follows,

– Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defends against AJ Styles

– WWE to announce details about crowning next Women’s World Champion

– Fallout from Clash in Paris