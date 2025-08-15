Nikki Bella did want to be back on a regular schedule with the WWE from the all-women Evolution premium live event onward, but her journey has already been marred with hiccups. At first, her original match planned at the historic second edition of the PLE was scrapped against a former women’s world champion. Plus, she’s also dealing with an injury that might have caused an absence from WWE programming.

Previously appearing on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella revealed that she suffered a painful breast implant injury during her tag team bout on the July 28 episode of WWE Raw. The WWE Hall of Famer said and further explained that the injury occurred during a spot when Piper Niven dropped an elbow on her.

Otherwise focused to be fully healthy irrespective of her in-ring status, Nikki Bella is rather dealing with a rough stretch, and it’s due to the lingering effects of a breast implant injury that she suffered last month. The WWE Hall of Famer has now revealed that she’s set to undergo an MRI to find out how much her implants were affected by the match, and whether an overloaded schedule around Summerslam damaged them even more.

WWE’s Nikki Bella To Implement “No Prom Pose” Policy After Controversial Photo

Speaking on the latest edition of the Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Nikki Bella opened up about her SummerSlam week turning into a health nightmare. She explained how the sudden impact of the injury left her in a state where she was unable to sneeze or cough properly,

“I was run down that whole trip [during SummerSlam week]. You know, I first got the injury, and because I couldn’t fully sneeze or cough or anything like that, I’m still congested. I’m so congested. I think it’s because I’ve been run down.”

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe Taunts Current Rival Over New Theme Music

Nikki Bella had a packed schedule at 2025 Summerslam weekend

Nikki Bella proceeded in the conversation by adding that she wanted to get some rest, but time wasn’t available as she was juggling from one commitment to another during the Summerslam weekend. As a result, doing an MRI was the only option left for her,

“My whole week was just going from one thing to the next with no time in between, and dealing with this bruising. I’m getting an MRI tomorrow to know exactly what’s going on. Between that, feeling run down, and everything happening one after another, I wasn’t getting any time to take a breath.”

A week after suffering the breast implant mishap, Nikki Bella was back on WWE Raw with Becky Lynch roasting her on live television about her breakup with John Cena during the August 4 episode that aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A lot of fans and media called it the best promo and burn of the year, and the former Divas Champion couldn’t help but notice those. However, she missed this week’s episode, possibly due to the MRI procedure.