The next stop on WWE’s main roster is the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event in Paris, France, set for later this month. Recent reports are out regarding top WWE Superstar Roman Reigns to be in attendance on the show, while another top star, CM Punk, could also be seen in action on that night. This comes after the latter has been booked for some consecutive dates during WWE’s United Kingdom tour.

Throughout the last couple of weeks in August, WWE is set to travel overseas for an extended tour in the UK, before finally heading to France for the concluding event, that’s Clash in Paris 2025 on the last day of this month. WWE Raw and SmackDown TV episodes, alongside several live shows, are scheduled on that tour.

Many major stars like Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton are being advertised to appear on those shows. Recently, WWE UK announced on social media that CM Punk will be featured at every single live event on the tour, which also affirms his involvement in WWE storylines ahead of Clash in Paris 2025 PLE.

The ad also noted Punk to be one of the only few wrestlers to make all five appearances over the six dates that WWE will work around the United Kingdom. “@CMPunk will be at EVERY #WWELive event in the UK on the Road to #WWEClash in Paris this month! Liverpool, August 23. Newcastle, August 24. Manchester, August 26. Leeds, August 27. Cardiff, August 28. TICKETS: http://wwe.com/events,” noted the ad to promote the live events before Clash in Paris 2025.

In addition to Punk, WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, LA Knight, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio are also confirmed for several events throughout the tour leading up to August 31. Time will tell if Punk will also be featured at Clash in Paris 2025, as many expect him to target the World Heavyweight Championship after losing it to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, this past weekend.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE Match Card

Clash in Paris 2025 will be the first WWE premium live event in the French capital city at the Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st. The currently set match card for the international show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Evolution Battle Royal winner Stephanie Vaquer