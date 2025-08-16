Away from the WWE, the celebrity couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been found spending their vacation in Greece. The two are no strangers when it comes to their fitness despite their long in-ring absence, and they put their bodies fully on display during this time away from the public. TMZ obtained a few photos of them from the vacay spot in Mykonos, and they looked in incredible shape.

WWE’s current COO and the former CEO were spotted getting in some family time alongside their three daughters on a boat around Mykonos this week. While Triple H has seemed to have put up some pounds, fans on social media were simply losing their mind over Stephanie McMahon’s red bikini photos as the Billion Dollar Princess seemingly aged like a fine wine.

“She looks stronger than half the roster tbh”

“Never thought I’d see Stephanie break the internet but here we are!”

“She’s still in shape wow”

“Stephanie out here reminding everyone she’s the genetic jackhammer’s daughter lol”

Some of the comments of fans on social media about this private Greece appearance are given above, which clearly indicate that Stephanie McMahon is still a major attraction on WWE television. The former co-Chief Executive Officer & co-Chairwoman was out in the ring at WWE Summerslam 2025 to give the crowd in attendance the exact numbers from the summer extravaganza. As touted by her, WWE’s official attendance for the first night was 53,161, while 60,561 fans attended Night Two.

Stephanie McMahon made her last WWE TV appearance at Summerslam

This year, Stephanie McMahon has made sporadic appearances on WWE television on special occasions, while she has mostly been busy with WWE-related content on ESPN and a podcast. Alongside her best friend Elyse, the WWE head-honcho has been hosting the “What’s Your Story?” podcast with guests from the sports, business, and entertainment circuit over the past several months.

Stephanie McMahon also made an appearance on Summerslam Night One before the main show went on air and addressed the idea of getting involved in any in-ring action at this point in her career. She strictly ruled out the idea, citing that it would be tough for her to lock horns with the new generation of talents in the ring.