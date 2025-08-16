Out of nowhere, Liv Morgan suffered an injury in the early summer of 2025 during a match on WWE Raw on Netflix. It turned out to be fatal on WWE’s creative prospect as some major changes had to be made on the card of the following premium live event, especially to the all-women show, Evolution. Now it appears that she’s on the road to recovery, but there’s still some time needed before she can show up.

PWInsider reports that Morgan was slated for a new set of evaluations this week, possibly ahead of the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw. The report states that WWE’s internal hope is that she will be able to return to action at the beginning of 2026, if things remain on schedule. This means that the top WWE female star should be available for the Wrestlemania 42 season.

One of the trusted shoulders of the WWE Raw roster, Liv Morgan has been out of action since suffering a dislocated shoulder against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of Raw. The injury requiring surgery forced her to be out of action, creating a bombarded situation for the WWE creative team, given that the company was so close to the Evolution premium live event.

WWE Raw: Injury scrapped Liv Morgan – Nikki Bella feud

Reports previously claimed that a major match was in the pipeline featuring the returning Nikki Bella on WWE Raw against Liv Morgan at the Evolution PLE on July 13. Even Brie Bella was rumored to make her return to team up with Nikki and go after the women’s tag team championships against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. But the injury changed those plans entirely.

Morgan & Rodriguez were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time of Morgan’s injury. Following the injury, Roxanne Perez filled in for Morgan until dropping the titles to Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Morgan’s on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, later claimed on WWE Raw that Morgan wasn’t happy about the situation of how Perez dropped the titles once held by his girlfriend.

While there’s no exact update available regarding the returning date for the top WWE Raw Superstar, the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble is set to be held in Saudi Arabia in January, and that event seems to be perfect for her to make a triumphant comeback.