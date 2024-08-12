CM Punk made an iconic return to the WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series premium live event which many touts to be the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. After sharing bad blood with the company including a lawsuit that lasted for years, he found his way back after being ousted from All Elite Wrestling to garner tons of attention.

Denise Salcedo recently caught up with CM Punk at San Diego Comic Con where she asked him about a variety of topics including if Vince McMahon being no longer being associated with WWE influenced his return to the WWE.

The Straight Edge Leader mentioned how there were several things that had to be taken care of to make the return path clear. He further noted that Vince being gone from the picture was the most significant thing that acted in a positive way to build a path back to his home.

“Vince being out of picture…I think probably illuminated the way. I think that might have been one of the biggest things. And that was both ways. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t him, it was…there’s a lot of history there. All of a sudden, one of us got removed from the equation and it changed a lot of things,” CM Punk admitted.

CM Punk’s WWE return ended up being much bigger than expected

It was also mentioned by CM Punk that his surprise return at last November’s Survivor Series was initially considered a big deal, but it “wound up being way bigger of a deal that any of us realized.” But as a performer, he still wondered if the WWE fans would remember him and if it was going to be something with epic proportions.

Furthermore, WWE’s current environment was praised by the former champion as he essentially noted that he would never left the business if it was not for “the arguments and the butting of heads, the feeling of being injured and burnt out.” CM Punk was also admittedly unhappy with the fact that the managerial figures in the company were not listening to his requirements.

In his first match after the Survivor Series return, CM Punk suffered a torn triceps which was at the Royal Rumble PLE in January of 2024. But has remained active on WWE programming by getting involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre, and frequently interfering in McIntyre’s pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship. Later, Punk vs. McIntyre was confirmed for the annual Summerslam show.