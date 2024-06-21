Since his monumental return to the WWE at last year’s Survivor Series premium live event, CM Punk competed in only one match. He has been out of in-ring action since January due to a triceps injury but due to his star power, WWE utilized him as a prominent figure on television and he’s also been active on social media hinting that his comeback will happen earlier than expected.

Then came his surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle to alter the main event match outcome of the premium live event which further fueled speculations about his return to the ring. There have been rumors regarding his in-ring status for the Money in the Bank premium live event and it appears that he won’t be able to be back in action in that international show slated for next month.

Update On CM Punk Appearing On WWE Smackdown June 21 Episode

According to WrestleVotes, the latest sheet from the RAW roster indicates that CM Punk’s official return date is scheduled for the end of July. Sources report that the top WWE Star is unlikely to be cleared for action for Money in the Bank slated for July 6th, but he is expected to be in-ring ready for SummerSlam on August 3rd,

“As of last week’s RAW roster sheet, CM Punk’s official return date was set for the end of July. I’m told he likely won’t be cleared for action by MITB on 7/6, but he should be ready for SummerSlam on 8/3.”

CM Punk continues his rivalry with Drew McIntyre in WWE

The main event of Clash at the Castle 2024 WWE premium live event on June 15 was contested for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite the Judgment Day members being barred from ringside, Damian Priest (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the title, thanks to the shocking interference by CM Punk.

As revealed during the post-PLE conference, the former WWE Champion is set to appear on this coming Friday’s SmackDown episode in Chicago, Illinois to continue his months-long feud with McIntyre. In January, CM Punk tore his triceps in the 2024 Royal Rumble match in an interaction with McIntyre and the latter made fun of it.

The Straight Edge Leader then cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 by laying him out on the announce table, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. CM Punk then again cost him the World title at Clash at the Castle by appearing in McIntyre’s match against Priest by acting as a guest referee.