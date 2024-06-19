CM Punk has been a major topic of discussion for the WWE Universe since making a shocking appearance at Clash at the Castle, last weekend. His sole intention was to rob current rival Drew McIntyre of securing a championship match opportunity. Not only did he succeed in doing so but the mean antic also forced McIntyre to quit the WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

This is supposed to be an angle to continue the feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk which is ongoing even before Wrestlemania. In an update, the latter is set to appear on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Chicago which raised eyebrows since he’s assigned to the Raw brand following this year’s WWE Draft.

The confirmation of this coming appearance in his hometown first came at the Clash at the Castle post-show conference where CM Punk hoped to be medically cleared to compete on that night. Subsequently, the host venue of Smackdown, Allstate Arena took to X and confirmed that the top star would be at the show although they didn’t announce that he would be a part of the live TV taping.

CM Punk might need some more time to get medically cleared for action

In an update to the situation, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CM Punk’s story of being medically evaluated on Monday night was just a storyline and that he was never scheduled to appear on the actual show. Fans might entertain the idea that he is already cleared to return, and WWE is waiting to make the announcement on SmackDown in Chicago.

However, things might not be that positive as it seems as CM Punk needs a few more weeks to be back into the squared circle, per the recent reports. He tore his triceps in the 2024 Royal Rumble match and the hope is that doctors should clear him by Summerslam so that a match against Drew McIntyre could eventually happen on that night.

CM Punk picked up the injury at The Rumble while wrestling McIntyre in January. Then he cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 by laying him out and allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Then again at Clash at the Castle, he cost McIntyre’s title shot against Priest by appearing as a referee.