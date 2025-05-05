After waiting for two decades, CM Punk finally got to accomplish a goal of his own this year, and that’s to feature in the main event of Wrestlemania. In the 41st edition of the Show of Shows, he closed out the Night One edition with two more top stars to achieve the accolade, to which many of the fans and critics remain appreciative since it wasn’t the original main event match of the show, after all.

During an Instagram live session, CM Punk was asked if he considers to be part of another main event of WrestleMania and he made it clear that he does believe in the theory, especially because he has to main event Night Two just so that he can prove his doubters wrong, “Sure, I do. Gotta hit night two for all those people that move the goalposts.”

In the main event of Wrestlemania 41 Night One, Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match after high-dramatic actions unfolded at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rollins would ultimately win the match after Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns and aligned himself with Rollins to form a new faction also featuring Bron Breakker.

CM Punk reveals the importance of main-eventing Wrestlemania

In the original headliner match of Wrestlemania 41 Night Two, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship which is why some fans think that CM Punk is yet to achieve the ultimate goal. In the meantime, The Straight Edge Leader already revealed why main-eventing WrestleMania was so important to him to move along in the wrestlers’ pay grade,

“The reason why I was so obsessed with the main event of WrestleMania is pay scale. There isn’t a single person that can criticize me that can explain professional wrestling pay scale. If I’m in the main event, I get paid more money.”

CM Punk was last seen during the April 21st edition of Monday Night Raw where he and Roman Reigns were absolutely destroyed by Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. During the Instagram Live session, a fan inquired of whether he would be appearing on the May 5 episode of Raw in Omaha and he affirmed that he needs some more time off in the post-Mania season.