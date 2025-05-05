Cora Jade has remained outspoken since her sudden release from her WWE contract amid a mass cut during the post-Wrestlemania phase. A number of NXT, main roster, as well as official cuts have been noticed over the past weekend and the youngster with a lot of promise was among those named. It appears that she also has bad memories to share on social media now that she’s out of the WWE.

In an update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was assumed that the selection for these cuts including Cora Jade and other former talents on NXT was made in terms of some of the superstars becoming lazy while some were related to their big payscale,

“At this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training – I saw the term ‘lazy’ – the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone.”

Another released NXT star, Gigi Dolin responded directly on Twitter, shutting down that claim. She claimed to train “very hard 3-4 days a week, bumping my a** off and doing cardio drills with one of the best/toughest coaches” while also attending the live events scheduled every weekend. So, she didn’t agree with the theory and got instant support from Cora Jade, as well.

Natalya Neidhart Is “Gonna Hang It Up When Randy Orton Hangs It Up” In WWE

Cora Jade supported another fellow NXT release Gigi Dolin on social media

Expressing the same sentiment, the former WWE NXT women’s tag team champion spoke out against WWE’s internal culture following her recent release. While backing the fellow former NXT star in the process, she also claimed that she had to spend some extra hours in the gym only to get hateful remarks in her workplace and from the fans. Here’s what Cora Jade wrote on social media,

“This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym outside of work after ‘strength and conditioning’ that wasn’t doing anything for me other than get me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans. Crazy!”

Cora Jade Breaks Down 2025 WWE Exit; Hints At Joining OnlyFans Amid Return Promise

Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade respond to Dave Meltzer’s report that WWE cut talent because they weren’t working hard enough. Jade also reveals that she would have to go to her own gym due to being body shamed by her bosses, co-workers and fans. pic.twitter.com/6qMXZaDBOO — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 4, 2025

Cora Jade has already changed her pro-wrestling name to the pre-WWE name Elayna Black and she’s admittedly ready to be back on the independent circuit to explore new ventures. Plus, she’s been vocal about the release from her dream job for doing nothing wrong. As such, she’s promised to open up even more when the time is right.