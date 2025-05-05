After a gap of a year, Money in the Bank 2025 is returning the United States, emanating from a newly inaugurated venue in Los Angeles. This particular show is counted to be a part of the Big-Five WWE premium live events in a calendar year with the anticipation being high among the fans. Their excitement should increase given the fact that John Cena has seemingly been confirmed to appear on the show.

With WrestleMania 41 being in the history books, WWE is already shifting its focus to the upcoming Premium Live Events, especially with Money in the Bank 2025, the most popular event squeezed in between the Wrestlemania and Summerslam season. Recently, WWE has also released the first official poster for the event, building more excitement around it.

Given the poster, John Cena is confirmed for the Money in the Bank 2025 edition. This is the same show that he announced about his retirement tour in 2024 at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The year before, he made another surprise appearance at MITB to send the crowd into a frenzy at the famous O2 Arena in London, England.

For the time being, the official Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event poster features a star-studded lineup of all kinds of top WWE Superstars, including the likes of CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair and more. The backdrop is kind of similar to the classic 2013 SummerSlam poster.

First and RIGHT official teaser poster for WWE Money in the Bank 2025 pic.twitter.com/BFJAPoaPcr — John Tyler (@TheJohnTyler_) April 22, 2025

Roman Reigns unconfirmed for Money in the Bank 2025 appearance

According to the earlier reports of WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns won’t be a part of WWE Backlash 2025 PLE. But given that he plans to return to TV in early June, the expectation is that he will work Money in the Bank 2025. Interestingly, though, he’s not been included in the official poster, making his availability uncertain.

Money in the Bank 2025 will be the 16th show in the Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern. This would be the first time that the PLE will be emanating in the US since 2022, and also the first time that the City of Angels will function as the host city.