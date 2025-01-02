CM Punk is going to be one of the key features of WWE Raw programming once it heads onto Netflix, this year. Featuring in the middle of promotional materials for WWE content’s Netflix debut does indicate that he’s possibly up for a big push when WWE’s flagship programming heads onto the world’s largest OTT platform. The latest reports also suggest the same claiming that he must be gearing up for a title match opportunity.

At present, WWE is gearing up for the WrestleMania 41 season with major storylines beginning at the Raw Netflix debut in January and then at Royal Rumble 2025 in February. CM Punk is set to receive a prominent role in this busy season. Reigniting his feud with Seth Rollins, he will face the former Universal Champion on the January 6 show.

More WWE Premium Live Events Planned For 2025 From International Locations

In early 2024, a report claimed that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship was originally planned for WrestleMania XL before the former ended up injuring himself competing in the Royal Rumble match. WWE is now reportedly aiming to give back that opportunity to him by letting him compete in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

WWE’s Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins “Don’t Fight About Hardly Anything”

Early plans revealed for CM Punk at WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE

There were some rumors of CM Punk challenging GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Title at Survivor Series: WarGames but that match never materialized. In an update, WrestleVotes recently mentioned during a Backstage Pass Q&A that WWE should eventually put the former in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

“I’ve heard so many things on CM Punk, especially as of late with the Roman [Reigns] stuff being thrown in there,” WrestleVotes shared. “But the one main factor that I’ve heard almost all year is they want him [Punk] to be involved in a World Title match. I don’t know how the puzzle pieces are going to fit, but they want him at the top.”

There’s no confirmed update on how WWE plans on giving CM Punk the aforementioned opportunity but it appears that Gunther won’t remain the world champion until Wrestlemania 41. Henceforth, a future bout for Gunther against Punk even before the biggest PLE of the year can’t be ruled out.