Four of the WWE premium live events have been confirmed for the year 2025 and the company clearly has its strategies for this monthly WWE Network/Peacock shows. The entire WWE content library will be moving to Netflix and thus be available to a bigger audience. The WWE-Netflix partnership will also admittedly be opening doors for WWE shows from unconventional international locations.

In a recent interview on the Sports Business Journal Sports Media podcast, executive VP of talent relations and head of communications Chris Legentil was asked about the WWE-Netflix deal. Talking about the future planning, Legentil affirmed that their current reach of 150 countries worldwide will only grow with Netflix which also suggests increased international WWE premium live events.

“This year alone, we did more than half our (premium live events) outside the U.S. Look for more of that when we’re in partnership with Netflix because we’re going to be working with them hand-in-hand to select locations across the world where we can grow our audience and hopefully gain some subscribers for them,” Legentil noted on upcoming WWE premium live events. (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

WWE Raw Netflix: Update On The Rock’s Return On Historic January 6 Episode

To keep the record straight, 12 WWE premium live events were held in 2025 out of which, eight were held outside the United States with two each in Saudi Arabia and Canada and one each in Australia, France, Scotland, and Germany.

For the time being, four WWE premium live events have been announced for 2025 and one of those shows will take place outside the United States, that’s the March Elimination Chamber PLE in Canada. As such, WWE is keen on keeping their Big-Four PLEs inside the US territory while the small-scale PLEs might be hosted across innovative locations.

WWE Raw Netflix: Two Legendary Names Reportedly Appearing On January 6 Episode

Current WWE premium live event schedule for 2025

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey