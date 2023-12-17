CM Punk – Seth Rollins WWE Feud To Be Affected By The Latter’s True Feelings

All eyes were on CM Punk as he walked this week’s episode of WWE Raw to make a big decision of choosing his home brand. Since returning to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 premium live event, he has traveled to all the three brands that WWE has to offer. Finally, the former WWE Champion declared that he was going to stay under WWE’s flagship banner.

This also essentially confirmed a feud against Seth Rollins who is one of the few people who isn’t that happy to see CM Punk back on the WWE fold. Most infamously, Seth Rollins proceeded to call him a “cancer” in the past. Now, they are officially set to collide on WWE television in a feud that should be filled with personal elements.

The sentiment was tested soon after CM Punk was back at Survivor Series 2023 PLE as Rollins unleashed all his frustrations in public. During a recent Q&A behind Fightful’s paywall, Sean Sapp was asked if WWE knew that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion was going to speak his mind like he did on this week’s Raw.

WWE Creative will utilize Seth Rollins-CM Punk heat in storylines

Sapp claimed that WWE Creative knew the heat from the get-go and they will utilize this in building up the feud,

“They knew that he was going to transparent, somewhat work, somewhat shoot in the media. That only adds to the intrigue of a match between the two.” (transcription by Ringside News)

While it’s not clear whether the frustrations shown by Seth Rollins during CM Punk’s Survivor Series return were scripted or not, WWE reportedly wasn’t too honest about bringing him back, because the talent was told that he wasn’t coming back. Then, WWE hit a quick deal with him and things fell into place. But since there is some heat already with a few of the current locker room members, WWE will have to keep in mind those fallouts.

After WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce officially signed CM Punk into a contract in the middle of the ring, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came out and they had a staredown for almost a minute. Then Rollins introduced him to Monday Night Rollins and gave a stern warning to him,

“Don’t you dare call this place your home.”