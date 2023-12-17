sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Rey Mysterio’s Injury To Insinuate WWE’s Master Plan On Smackdown

All

WWE

Rey Mysterio’s Injury To Insinuate WWE’s Master Plan On Smackdown

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 17, 2023 at 6:51 PM

Rey Mysterio’s Injury To Insinuate WWE’s Master Plan On Smackdown

In a shocker on WWE Smackdown, the LWO’s bond was broken when Rey Mysterio was attacked by his cohort Santos Escobar. Being a WWE Hall of Famer and a beloved persona throughout the WWE Universe and beyond, Santos’ heinous actions are being despised by the fans. Down the road, things could become more interesting when things start unfolding around this angle on the blue brand.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE’s plan for Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio would involve a team vs. team situation. These two groups will collide on the main roster and it’s possible that LWO branding’s ownership would be at the stake. Possibly, this angle might go down to culminate things in at Wrestlemania 40.

Liv Morgan Arrested For Possessing Drug Amid 2023 WWE Injury Hiatus

“It’s gonna be group vs group. It’s gonna be Santos and some partners vs Rey with partners. I don’t know what they’re going to do with the LWO name, which side gets it. Maybe they’re even going to feud over the name, I don’t know.

It’s gonna be a group vs group thing. Obviously, Carlito will be with Rey, and Santos will be with Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and I don’t know where Zelina is going, and that’s the situation there.”

WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

Santos Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio on November 10 Smackdown

LWO’s Santos Escobar was blamed for Rey Mysterio’s US title loss to Logan Paul as he left brass knuckles on the ring apron, utilizing which Logan capitalized at Crown Jewel 2023. Then on WWE Smackdown, Bobby Lashley defeated Carlito in the latter’s first-ever singles contest since returning to the WWE. After the match, Lashley and The Street Profits attacked Carlito but Santos Escobar refused to help Carlito.

WWE Star The Rock Set To Play Ex UFC Fighter In Upcoming A24 Biopic

Rey Mysterio came out with a Steel Chair to send the heels for a retreat but Santos then attacked him to confirm his heel turn. Santos shoved the WWE Hall of Famer into the ring post and also proceeded to crush his leg with the ring steps.

Santos then left ringside as the other members of the LWO came to the aid of the injured name. The attack also forced the veteran to undergo knee surgery. Per the updates, this surgery would force the veteran to stay out of action for six to eight weeks.

Tagged:

rey mysterio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Rey Mysterio’s Injury To Insinuate WWE’s Master Plan On Smackdown
Rey Mysterio’s Injury To Insinuate WWE’s Master Plan On Smackdown

Dec 17, 2023, 6:50 PM

Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE
Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

Dec 13, 2023, 6:29 PM

Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle
Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle

Nov 17, 2023, 11:16 AM

Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery
Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

Nov 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

WWE Smackdown: Rey Mysterio Attacked After Heel Turn On November 10 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Rey Mysterio Attacked After Heel Turn On November 10 Episode

Nov 11, 2023, 11:21 AM

WWE Raw: Rey Mysterio To Be Part Of A Mask Vs. Hair Match?
WWE Raw: Rey Mysterio To Be Part Of A Mask Vs. Hair Match?

Nov 9, 2023, 6:05 PM

