CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster

CM Punk has just arrived in the WWE and it’s yet to be announced who he will square off in his first feud in the company after 10 long years. There are already speculations and betting odds on his WrestleMania 40 opponent or his first opponent that he will face at Royal Rumble, next month. The Second City Savior is expected to possibly pick his opponents with a new creative team handling things.

This certainly indicates an interesting feud featuring CM Punk where he would compete against the current NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Years ago, the latest WWE returnee shared the ring with Dominik years ago, as part of the Dirty Dom’s introduction to the WWE Universe as a child during a storyline with the Mysterio Sr.

Now years later, a proper feud with Dom-Dom has been teased after CM Punk logged onto his Instagram stories, and uploaded a photo of himself pointing at Dominik Mysterio. This was much like the “Send Hook” meme that went viral over a year ago during the two-year run that the former WWE Champion had with the AEW. With Dom being a top name on the Raw brand, the feud might just happen at some point.

CM Punk coming for Dominik.

I’m here for it!!

CM Punk made a grand return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk made a surprising return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 which happened just two months after being fired from AEW. Reports of his comeback to the WWE weren’t mostly entertained heading into the show that went down in his hometown of Chicago but WWE ultimately managed to make the unthinkable happen.

The deal with CM Punk was reportedly orchestrated by Nick Khan and Triple H, excluding Vince McMahon from the negotiations. There are still some mixed sentiments within the WWE locker room regarding this return.

According to what Sports Illustrated has to offer, there are concerns about how the former Straight Edge Leader will integrate into the AEW locker room. The report noted, “Though his run in AEW was exciting, it was also extremely divisive. Punk had his share of enemies, as well as plenty of supporters”.

It was also revealed how it was CM Punk who initiated contact with WWE for a return, and not the other way around. WWE never had to chase the Chicago-native for this potential return and things perfectly fell into place.