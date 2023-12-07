Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

WWE

Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?

Arindam Pal
Dec 7, 2023 at 7:50 PM

Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?

Mercedes Mone keeps on making all the headlines in the pro-wrestling circuit despite being out of action for a notable timespan in 2023. She is one of the rare female pro-wrestlers of this generation who loves to keep things close to the vest, unlike her contemporaries. At this time, she is waiting for a return from injury, and there are speculations for a possible WWE return.

If a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is to be believed then he discussed AEW’s chances of signing Mercedes Mone into a WWE contract might have cooled down, mostly due to the injury situation,

“I always thought at the end of the day the reason she didn’t sign with AEW is because it would keep her from going back [to WWE]. I mean, obviously, Tony didn’t bring her to Wembley Stadium without the idea that she was going to sign, you know what I mean? So, he had to think it was close to a deal. What he thinks now?”

“I Almost Don’t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns

WWE yet to make creative plans around Mercedes Mone

This essentially signaled that Mercedes Mone possibly arriving at the WWE as the company must have plans around her. However, Ringside News reached out to their sources about WWE bringing the former Sasha Banks back on board. A tenured member of the creative team confirmed to them that there are no current creative plans to bring her back.

It was also noted how CM Punk’s deal to make his return came together in the last ten days before Survivor Series. So, you can never rule out things about WWE pulling off something surprising like that with a new bunch of officials calling the shots. For the time being, the creative team doesn’t have any such information about Mercedes Mone having another WWE run.

“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus

In 2024 summer, Mercedes Mone showed up at AEW All In London, but she was only sitting in the stands. She still had a walking boot on which has since been removed as she had started training sessions. Reports do claim that her injury is healing pretty quickly but she hasn’t been seen or signed on anywhere else aside from meet & greet appearances. Tony Khan was always the front-runner to bring her into AEW, but outside chances are also available, it appears.

 

Mercedes Mone

sasha banks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?
Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?

Dec 7, 2023, 7:50 PM

“I Almost Don&#8217;t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns
“I Almost Don’t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns

Dec 7, 2023, 7:44 PM

WWE Smackdown: Celebrity And Big Return Scheduled For December 6 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Celebrity And Big Return Scheduled For December 6 Episode

Dec 7, 2023, 7:38 PM

“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus
“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus

Dec 7, 2023, 2:08 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match
Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

Dec 7, 2023, 1:48 PM

Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return
Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM

