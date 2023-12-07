Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?

Mercedes Mone keeps on making all the headlines in the pro-wrestling circuit despite being out of action for a notable timespan in 2023. She is one of the rare female pro-wrestlers of this generation who loves to keep things close to the vest, unlike her contemporaries. At this time, she is waiting for a return from injury, and there are speculations for a possible WWE return.

If a recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is to be believed then he discussed AEW’s chances of signing Mercedes Mone into a WWE contract might have cooled down, mostly due to the injury situation,

“I always thought at the end of the day the reason she didn’t sign with AEW is because it would keep her from going back [to WWE]. I mean, obviously, Tony didn’t bring her to Wembley Stadium without the idea that she was going to sign, you know what I mean? So, he had to think it was close to a deal. What he thinks now?”

WWE yet to make creative plans around Mercedes Mone

This essentially signaled that Mercedes Mone possibly arriving at the WWE as the company must have plans around her. However, Ringside News reached out to their sources about WWE bringing the former Sasha Banks back on board. A tenured member of the creative team confirmed to them that there are no current creative plans to bring her back.

It was also noted how CM Punk’s deal to make his return came together in the last ten days before Survivor Series. So, you can never rule out things about WWE pulling off something surprising like that with a new bunch of officials calling the shots. For the time being, the creative team doesn’t have any such information about Mercedes Mone having another WWE run.

In 2024 summer, Mercedes Mone showed up at AEW All In London, but she was only sitting in the stands. She still had a walking boot on which has since been removed as she had started training sessions. Reports do claim that her injury is healing pretty quickly but she hasn’t been seen or signed on anywhere else aside from meet & greet appearances. Tony Khan was always the front-runner to bring her into AEW, but outside chances are also available, it appears.