In one of the co-main-events of Bash in Berlin, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre to settle the score with him in singles competitions. While many believe that the storyline might continue for the next WWE premium live event Bad Blood to set up a trilogy in this highly personal rivalry, the indication is that the winner of the bygone Strap Match might just want to pursue the world championship in the WWE.

Soaking up all in his glory, CM Punk was featured in a backstage interview following Bash in Berlin as he talked to Cathy Kelley. Responding to what the future could hold for him, he was interested in the main event of the show, that’s Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship as he said he was coming for the winner.

“Some people like to say ‘may the best man win.’ In this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I’m coming for you, sucka.”

Gunther defeated Randy Orton in this headliner match at WWE Bash in Berlin to retain the title. This was the first time that The Ring General had closed out a WWE pay-per-view since joining the main roster in 2022 and he was declared to be the future of the company in the closing moments. CM Punk could be his next opponent for the world title, going by the above comments.

CM Punk happy to have received his family bracelet from Drew McIntyre

In a Strap Match, the Straight Edge Superstar defeated the Scottish Warrior at Bash in Berlin and he also retrieved his ‘AJ Lee and Larry’ bracelet en route to touching all four corners to pick up the win. This bracelet played a significant role in the ongoing storyline between CM Punk-Drew McIntyre and it was mentioned by the interviewer during the interview as the truthful owner of the piece had the following to offer,

“A big deal has been made out of this, but it was really about the disrespect to my dog and my wife. I plan on going home and giving my dog and my wife a big hug and a kiss, maybe not in that order, but probably in that order, and move on to bigger and better things.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre became highly personal after the latter injured the former at WWE Royal Rumble, and gloated about it. Things further turned into fuming state after McIntyre stole Punk’s family bracelet which he’s no longer in possession.