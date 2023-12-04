CM Punk’s Most Likely Opponent Revealed For Wrestlemania 40 PLE

CM Punk’s WWE return at Survivor Series was highly speculated heading into the show although sources mostly turned down that possibility. It was Triple H and Nick Khan who made the return a reality and it turned out to be a top secret, indeed. Now that he’s signed a long-term deal with the WWE and officially become a member of the Raw roster, some of the top matches will be reserved for him.

It’s safe to assume that CM Punk will be seen in competition inside a WWE ring at next year’s Royal Rumble after ten long years. This will also essentially take him through the Road to Wrestlemania 40 and then the biggest event of them all where he’s slated to feature in a marquee match. That certainly raises a ton of possibilities.

According to Bookies.com, the current favorite to face CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 40 is Seth Rollins, with odds of +200. Since the comeback of the former, Rollins has been on a rant against him which essentially teases that the first feud for the Straight Edge Leader has already been booked.

Top options discussed for CM Punk about a Wrestlemania match

Other strong contenders to face CM Punk include Drew McIntyre at +450, Roman Reigns at +550, and Kevin Owens at +650. While the first two matches are bound to happen at some point, even the third match was widely discussed during the WWE WrestleMania 39 season when Punk’s future with AEW was uncertain, this spring.

Other unlikely scenarios were also explored by the guessers as some wild names like Ryback at +1000, Brock Lesnar at +1300, and John Cena at +1400 have been mentioned. However, WWE might not jump into these feuds given that all of these matches have already been seen on WWE TV in the past on pay-per-view events.

The storyline featuring Seth Rollins and CM Punk is already written on the wall as Rollins called him “cancer” and to “stay away” in an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble,

“Oh Philly, Phil stay away … stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil. I don’t like Phil. Did we just figure that out? He’s a jerk. Oh, we just figured that out over there, we don’t want him over here. Go do something else, bu-bye.”