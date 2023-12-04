sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

CM Punk’s Most Likely Opponent Revealed For Wrestlemania 40 PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM

CM Punk’s Most Likely Opponent Revealed For Wrestlemania 40 PLE

CM Punk’s WWE return at Survivor Series was highly speculated heading into the show although sources mostly turned down that possibility. It was Triple H and Nick Khan who made the return a reality and it turned out to be a top secret, indeed. Now that he’s signed a long-term deal with the WWE and officially become a member of the Raw roster, some of the top matches will be reserved for him.

It’s safe to assume that CM Punk will be seen in competition inside a WWE ring at next year’s Royal Rumble after ten long years. This will also essentially take him through the Road to Wrestlemania 40 and then the biggest event of them all where he’s slated to feature in a marquee match. That certainly raises a ton of possibilities.

Mercedes Mone Considering WWE Return Despite Past Differences

According to Bookies.com, the current favorite to face CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 40 is Seth Rollins, with odds of +200. Since the comeback of the former, Rollins has been on a rant against him which essentially teases that the first feud for the Straight Edge Leader has already been booked.

Charlotte Reminds Me I”m Doing Everything Right,” Says Top WWE NXT Superstar

Top options discussed for CM Punk about a Wrestlemania match

Other strong contenders to face CM Punk include Drew McIntyre at +450, Roman Reigns at +550, and Kevin Owens at +650. While the first two matches are bound to happen at some point, even the third match was widely discussed during the WWE WrestleMania 39 season when Punk’s future with AEW was uncertain, this spring.

Other unlikely scenarios were also explored by the guessers as some wild names like Ryback at +1000, Brock Lesnar at +1300, and John Cena at +1400 have been mentioned. However, WWE might not jump into these feuds given that all of these matches have already been seen on WWE TV in the past on pay-per-view events.

The storyline featuring Seth Rollins and CM Punk is already written on the wall as Rollins called him “cancer” and to “stay away” in an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble,

“Oh Philly, Phil stay away … stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil. I don’t like Phil. Did we just figure that out? He’s a jerk. Oh, we just figured that out over there, we don’t want him over here. Go do something else, bu-bye.”

Tagged:

cm punk

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE RAW

wwe wrestlemania

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Related Article
CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match
CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match

Dec 4, 2023, 1:54 PM

CM Punk’s Most Likely Opponent Revealed For Wrestlemania 40 PLE
CM Punk’s Most Likely Opponent Revealed For Wrestlemania 40 PLE

Dec 4, 2023, 1:15 PM

Spoiler On CM Punk’s First Match At Royal Rumble 2024 After WWE Return
Spoiler On CM Punk’s First Match At Royal Rumble 2024 After WWE Return

Dec 3, 2023, 6:19 PM

WWE Smackdown: CM Punk Added To December 8 Special Episode
WWE Smackdown: CM Punk Added To December 8 Special Episode

Dec 2, 2023, 5:41 PM

WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?
WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?

Dec 1, 2023, 7:12 PM

CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster
CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster

Dec 1, 2023, 1:50 PM

