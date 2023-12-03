Mercedes Mone Considering WWE Return Despite Past Differences

Mercedes Mone had creative differences with the WWE which led to a subsequent departure from the company in mid-2022. It was a rare occasion in the WWE where a reigning champion opted to quit the brand amid an ongoing taping of Raw. Alongside her was the other half of the women’s tag team champions, Naomi to stir up controversies around the wrestling scene.

Since then, Mercedes Mone had moved to NJPW while Naomi aka Trinity Fatu joined Impact Wrestling. At this point, Mone is recovering from an injury and remains under contract with NJPW but there are still some speculations about her possible comeback to WWE. This rumor comes at a time when AEW is part of the conversation in a big way.

Recent reports have essentially affirmed that Mercedes Mone is expected to return from injury soon and she will go on to make her AEW debut. While not confirmed, there are also some suggestions that she might also return to the WWE, according to a report from WrestlePurists, a source who has broken multiple stories before.

The situation is said to be that a limited number of people in AEW reportedly have updated information on her partnership status. The recent return of CM Punk to WWE showed how uncertain the pro-wrestling universe can be which keeps the possibilities alive to see Mercedes Mone back in the WWE despite her past rifts with the head honchos.

Mercedes Mone’s WWE arrival recently teased by Bayley

This WWE rumor was recently fueled by a throwback photo posted by Bayley on her Instagram story. In that photo, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Mercedes Mone could be seen together. Bayley might have dropped indications that there are things in the pipeline involving her former bestie.

As noted previously, Mercedes Mone is still recovering from an ankle injury. Some previously believed she might make an appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam back in September or in October’s WrestleDream PPV but Fightful reports that such an appearance was never on the card.

It was back at NJPW Resurgence in May that Mercedes Mone was originally planned to become the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, a title that was created for her by the company. But during that inaugural title matchup, she suffered the unfortunate ankle injury that led to Willow Nightingale winning the Strong Women’s Championship, a title that she has since lost to Giulia.