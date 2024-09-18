With the return of Saturday Nights Main Event, it’s evident that WWE is trying to entertain the fans with the nostalgia acts. In recent times, the revival of old-school shows has been witnessed both on the main roster as well as on the NXT side and this weekend show has emerged to be the latest inclusion in this returning list.

A few weeks ago, reports emerged on the internet about WWE possibly planning a “live primetime special on NBC” for later this year, and that it would associated with the cult Saturday Nights Main Event show which mostly featured in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

WWE Raw: Championship Match And More Announced For September 23 Episode

Through an official statement on their official website, WWE confirmed last night that Saturday Nights Main Event will return on Saturday, December 14 and the returning edition will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. The show was further confirmed to air on NBC and Peacock.

For those who don’t know, the Nassau Coliseum hosted the very first Saturday Nights Main Event, and thus it will be fitting that the show will again be emanating from the same venue. Tickets are already available, with a presale starting on Thursday, September 19. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to further promote the news,

“SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT IS BACK! As reported by @Variety, the legendary WWE event returns on December 14 at @NassauColiseum in Long Island, NY.”

WWE Bad Blood 2024: Spoiler On Planned World Title Match For October PLE

Saturday Nights Main Event will be a quarterly WWE Specials on NBC

The December event will mark the first of WWE’s four quarterly primetime specials for NBCUniversal, which were first revealed after WWE signed a new five-year rights deal with the cable giant to bring WWE SmackDown back to USA Network.

No update has been provided regarding the match card of the 2024 Saturday Nights Main Event but it will feature stars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins who are all included on the graphic. A trailer for the new show having the original theme (“Obsession” by Animotion) has been released which also has the voiceover from the late, great Mean Gene Okerlund.

It’s been rumored that WWE will be stuck to the retro theme of Saturday Nights Main Event by bringing Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura as part of the announce team as he’s recently signed a deal with the company. The SNME show announcement will also put AEW Collision in a face-off situation on a quarterly situation.