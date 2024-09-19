Six months since competing at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns will finally be back in action at next month’s WWE Bad Blood premium live event. Featuring in a tag team match, he will be going up against the revamped version of The Bloodline in what appears to be just the beginning of quite a few matches in store for him.

This past week on Smackdown, the confirmation came about Roman Reigns returning to in-ring competition at Bad Blood which caught the fans with shock as the earlier updates claimed that he’s probably not going to be in action until Survivor Series or Crown Jewel, at least. In a changed circumstance, it appears that he will be featured on both of these two shows.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Roman Reigns is set to appear at the Saudi Arabia show Crown Jewel in early November and that he is also confirmed for the Survivor Series PLE, later that month. Additionally, he will be working the show in Atlanta, namely Bad Blood.

Meltzer mentioned that Roman Reigns was always advertised for these large-scale shows and he won’t be pulled off from those now that these events are so close,

“Roman is probably working the Saudi Arabia show. They got him working Atlanta and he’s definitely working the Survivor Series show, they got him advertised for that.”

Roman Reigns is prominently featured on the Survivor Series 2024 PLE poster

As reported earlier, a new promotional material for Survivor Series 2024 is out and it has Roman Reigns as the center attraction of the PLE. This poster makes the fans believe that THE OTC will be present on the show where he might also compete in the main event bout that should be contested inside the WarGames structure.

Since his return at Summerslam, Roman Reigns remains outnumbered against the new version of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. But soon enough, a backup is reportedly on the way for him to set up a faction vs. faction WarGames Match at Survivor Series scheduled from Vancouver, Canada on November 30.