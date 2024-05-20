The main event of WrestleMania 40 Sunday headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is being touted to be one of the best main events in the history of the WWE premium live event. A great story-telling was there for the Undisputed WWE Championship match contested under The ‘Bloodline Rules’ to entertain the audience.

In the end, it was Cody Rhodes who pinned Roman Reigns and became the new WWE Champion to finish his story. Coming off his massive victory against “The Tribal Chief” on night two of WrestleMania 40, the new champion has also been able to shatter previous records in WWE’s merchandise department.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, WWE sent out an internal memo revealing that Cody Rhodes generated over $1 million in merchandise sales across the WrestleMania 40 weekend. The numbers also shattered the previous record that he set during the week of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The impressive merchandise sales were reportedly counted from a combination of transactions made through WWE’s online shop, and at the WWE World fan experience that went down between April 4 and April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania XL opponents also made history

Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 night one opponent, Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also made history at the Show of Shows. For Reigns, his back-to-back performances made him the first WWE Champion to headline both nights of a WrestleMania premium live event.

Now, Roman stands with nine main event performances on WWE’s biggest event of the year. After taking on Cody Rhodes, Roman also surpassed the record for the previously set number of WrestleMania main events, a record that was previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan with the number being 8.

As for The Rock, WrestleMania 40 solidified him as only the second wrestler to headline a WrestleMania in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s). WWE Hall of Famer The Undertake is on the list as he last competed in a cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. The Rock will be in a hiatus for the time being but he will be back going after Cody Rhodes’ title.