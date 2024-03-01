Cody Rhodes To Attend 3 WWE Smackdown Episodes With The Rock

Cody Rhodes is determined to finish his story at Wrestlemania 40 and his road to the biggest premium live event of the year will coincide with The Great One. Just a few days ago, The Rock was confirmed to be on Smackdown, this week and the two weeks to follow. Now, his current adversary will also join him in the middle of the ring to continue the ongoing beef.

The Rock officially became a part of The Bloodline to make the group even stronger as seen on the February 16 episode of Smackdown. WWE then announced that his next TV appearance will take place on tonight’s Friday’s March 1 episode of SmackDown, which will be the post-Elimination Chamber edition of the show in Glendale, Arizona.

Now, Cody Rhodes took to X to announce that he will also be in attendance for the next three episodes of WWE SmackDown despite being a member of the Raw roster. This means the current number-one contender for the WWE Championship will be focused on The Rock as well as his WrestleMania 40 opponent Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock into a match

The Bloodline members are yet to address Cody Rhodes’ recent challenge at Elimination Chamber, during a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. In that challenge, The Rock was invited to feature in a one-on-one contest against the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match winner but we’re likely to get a tag team contest, instead.

Dave Meltzer shed light on this speculated match on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and stated that Night One of Wrestlemania 40 could eventually witness Seth Rollins teaming up with Cody Rhodes to win a tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns. This match could be confirmed on the latest episode of Smackdown.

At present Cody Rhodes is slated to feature in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 Night Two as he goes up against Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. While building up the match, he will work 17 out of the 19 WWE events that are scheduled to take place in March.