WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 Match Card After New Announcements

WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 will be a themed episode next week which is coming up with a stacked card. During this week’s NXT, two separate matches, a championship match, and a gimmick match have been added to the card.

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria appeared this week in a promo segment to address her title retention win against Lash Legend, last week. Giving credits to Legend for her efforts, she also gave a shout-out to Shotzi who is dealing with an injury. After coming back, Shotzi was promised a title match opportunity.

Lyra then announced a big opportunity for Tatum Paxley at NXT Roadblock 2024 after she followed the instructions and stayed away from the ring during the match against Legend. It was announced that Lyra will team with Paxley to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to face The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

NXT Roadblock 2024 will be the fourth time that Lyra and Tatum will team up. The only loss the team suffered was at the hands of Shotzi and Gigi Dolin at an NXT house show on February 10. On the other hand, The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for the second time on Smackdown, last month. They have just retained the title defense against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show.

Also on NXT, Joe Gacy stormed into the ring, liberated from the Straitjacket to target Dijak soon after the latter’s match with Luca Crusifino was over. Gacy launched an assault on Dijak while he was in discussion with NXT General Manager, Ava and they had to be separated. Afterward, Gacy and Dijak were booked in a singles contest for an Intense Asylum gimmick match at NXT Roadblock 2024.

NXT Roadblock 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 premium live event takes place next Tuesday, March 5 at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida and the updated match card for the show is given below,

– NXT Championship Number-One Contender’s Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

– Intense Asylum Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy