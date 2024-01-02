Cody Rhodes To Be Cover Star Of WWE 2K24 Video Game After Great Achievement

Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to the WWE in 2022, giving birth to a moment that got etched in the history books as the best of that year. He went on to headline WrestleMania 39 Day 2 in 2023 and cemented his legacy as the top babyface figure of Monday Night Raw. He is currently enjoying a successful second stint with the WWE and is poised to achieve bigger things in the coming days.

Amid a lack of star power, WWE managed to reinvent Cody Rhodes as the leading star power under their banner at a point when a regime shift was looming. Being a valuable asset for the WW brand, WWE will continue to keep their focus on “The American Nightmare”, he is the company’s top babyface who has already delivered some of the most memorable matches and engaging segments to enlarge the box office success of the company.

It appears that Cody Rhodes will be the next cover star for WWE’s yearly video game. Since 2016, WWE has partnered with 2K to develop WWE video games across multiple platforms and distribution channels. Each year, a newer version of the game gets released and BWE gave an update on the upcoming by stating that the second-generation Rhodes will grace the cover of the upcoming 2K24 edition.

The Wrestle Plug also spread the news on X with a picture of the top WWE Superstar to announce the following,

“BREAKING NEWS: Cody Rhodes is the WWE 2K24 cover athlete! Per BWE!”

Cody Rhodes competed in the maximum number of matches in WWE in 2023

In addition to this accomplishment, the list of WWE Superstars having the maximum number of matches in 2023 is also out which has also been topped by the same star,

1. Cody Rhodes – 113

2. Dominik Mysterio – 106

3. Seth Rollins – 105

4. Damian Priest – 100

5. Austin Theory – 98

6. LA Knight – 98

7. Gunther – 96

8. Ludwig Kaiser – 95

9. Sami Zayn – 94

10. Finn Balor – 90

At present, Cody Rhodes is now on a mission to end his quest to become the world champion for the first time in his WWE career, and with that quest in mind, he will also participate in the Royal Rumble 2024. If rumors are any indication then he’s all set to compete against Roman Reigns for the second year in a row with the undisputed WWE title hanging in the balance.