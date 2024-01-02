sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Raw: Match With Championship Implications Announced For January 8 Episode

All

WWE

WWE Raw: Match With Championship Implications Announced For January 8 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 2:05 PM

WWE Raw: Match With Championship Implications Announced For January 8 Episode

Judgment Day is running things on WWE Raw from the early part of 2023 and their reign of terror isn’t ending anytime soon. It appears that they will soon be putting the world tag team titles on the line on a weekly episode or at Royal Rumble based on the outcome of a match that will go down, next week.

On the January 8 episode of WWE Raw, Finn Balor will face off against DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa, and if the former loses then the match stipulation says that he and Damian Priest will have to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY.

WWE Raw: CM Punk, Title Match And More Announced For January 8 Episode

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, DIY told R-Truth that he’s no longer a member of Judgment Day and that they wanted a shot at the WWE Tag Team titles to become the new champions. The reigning tag champions, Balor and Priest were then informed by GM Adam Pearce that Judgment Day had requested a match on next week’s WWE Raw.

“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

WWE Raw: DIY gets an opportunity to tag team titles

Truth then made his way to the ring and informed them that he was the one who had requested the tag team title match on their behalf. Priest and Balor were angry that Truth was making decisions for them despite not being a part of the group.

Truth then asserted that DIY has to earn a title shot by suggesting that Balor should face Ciampa, and if the latter wins then only DIY would get a shot at the tag team titles. Balor reluctantly agreed to the title match that was afterward confirmed for WWE Raw, next week.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have held their titles since October when they defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to regain the titles. The duo has since defended their championships on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. They have previously defeated Creed Brothers on the December 18 edition of Raw and then The Street Profits over on the blue brand on the November 24 edition of SmackDown.

DIY, the veterans from NXT have just arrived on the main roster and are yet to win gold on the main roster. Their only tag team championship reign came in WWE on NXT back in 2016.

Tagged:

Damian Priest

Finn Balor

R-Truth

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Tag Team Championship

