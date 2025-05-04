Overall 17 WWE releases have been listed per the reliable sourced over the last 48 hours that has Cora Jade’s name on it. Given she was always touted to be one of the most promising NXT Superstars of the current lot, her departure ended up shocking a lot of people. The former WWE Superstar hasn’t stayed quiet since being served with the notice and she’s seemingly excited for the future.

Cora Jade has already changed her pro-wrestling name to the pre-WWE name Elayna Black and she’s admittedly ready to be back on the independent circuit to explore new ventures. On an Instagram post, she reflected on her journey on how she dropped out of school at the age of 15 to experience the dreams. While her WWE journey didn’t go as planned, her story isn’t over.

Charlotte Flair Reveals WWE Retirement Timeline And Hall Of Fame Inductor

Cora Jade issued a statement on the future after her WWE exit

Expressing a bit of disappointment over her WWE release, Cora Jade further mentioned that she’s proud of how she’s always stood up for herself even when she was at her worse. Putting all her passion into this business, she’s here to stay and slay as Elayna Black in the coming days. The former NXT star wrapped up her message by saying that she’s returning to the ring once the 30-day no-compete WWE clause expires,

“With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30.”

Meanwhile, another former WWE talent Indi Hartwell took to Twitter and commented on Cora Jade’s post about her departure, as she made the much-speculated reference to the latter opening an OnlyFans account. Hartwell implied that she just wants to be Jade’s only fan and capitalized the first letters of the words “Only” and “Fan”, making her motive clear.

Stay tuned honey — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 3, 2025

In a positive response, Cora Jade responded to the now-TNA Wrestling star’s tweet by telling her and everybody else to stay tuned, hinting at opening an OnlyFans account, as she said, “Stay tuned honey.” Time will tell if the young talent can garner the attention of the pro wrestling world outside the WWE.