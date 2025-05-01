The coming week is reportedly going to be a big one for Liv Morgan as she’s all set to feature in a major Hollywood movie role that’s to be officially announced. In an unlikely manner, this major move has already been addressed on the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw and reports also suggest that the disclosure of the film and the role will be done on the coming edition, next Monday night.

But Deadline has provided an update on the whereabouts of this major film that’s likely to make Liv Morgan a bonafide Hollywood movie star. As per the source, the reigning tag team champion of the WWE has joined the cast of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a dark crime thriller directed by Takashi Miike. This is the same renowned Japanese filmmaker behind cult classics like Audition and 13 Assassins, and the movie will go on the floors in May.

That being said, it’s easy to assume that Liv Morgan won’t possibly be making WWE appearances from next month onward, with PWInsider Elite already reporting that she is set to have a “big week” ahead with the official announcement about her film project dropping. Plus, this role was described to be a type of opportunity that “could cement” the WWE Superstar as the next “it girl” in Hollywood if things fall well.

WWE Raw Superstars’ Status In Jeopardy As Contract Expiry Looms In

Liv Morgan’s role revealed in the Bad Lieutenant movie

As for the role in the movie, Liv Morgan will appear alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James with insiders calling it a career-defining opportunity. Written by Daisuke Tengan and based on the original Bad Lieutenant IP from Edward R. Pressman, the film will revolve around a corrupt Tokyo cop (Oguri) who gets involved in a complex case involving an FBI agent (James).

The two will be investigating the disappearance of a politician’s daughter, a role played by Liv Morgan. A lethal killer will also be operating within the yakuza underworld, observing each of the moves by the two authorities.

Top 10 WWE Superstars With Most Google Searches Around Wrestlemania 41 Season Revealed

On the April 28 episode of WWE Raw that rolled into the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the upcoming absence of one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan was confirmed in a backstage segment. During the segment, no details regarding the role were mentioned on TV, but going by the reports, the bigger capacity has become evident.