A bunch of WWE releases have been confirmed in the post-Wrestlemania 41 season with Gigi Dolin’s name in it. The long-term absentee from the NXT programming has been released from her WWE contract, as per the latest updates. While WWE has never acknowledged the ongoing releases, officially, the released superstar herself confirmed it on social media.

Soon after reports were out regarding her WWE release, Gigi Dolin didn’t wait long to address the situation. Just moments after the revelation about her departure was out, the former NXT star took to Twitter and made it clear that she’s already looking ahead in the future and is thereby going back to her controversial Priscilla Kelly persona.

“Officially free to work in 30 days. [email protected],” Gigi Dolin wrote, hinting that she’s ready for bookings as soon as her WWE non-compete clause expires in a month. While the main roster talents generally have a 90-day no-compete clause attached to them, being an NXT roster member, she would be free to wrestle elsewhere after 30 days.

A brief look at Gigi Dolin’s pro-wrestling career

As noted above, Gigi Dolin earned fame in the indie circuit by the name of Priscilla Kelly with her controversial actions. Upon signing with the WWE, she changed her name and went on to have a short yet memorable run in the company. She rose to prominence almost two years ago as part of the Toxic Attraction faction.

Led by Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne ruled the roost in the NXT 2.0 Women’s Division as the duo captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, twice. After Rose was released, Dolin was lost from the spotlight. However, she remained a regular fixture on NXT programming, notably for her bitter rivalry with Jayne after the latter turned heel on her.

For the better part of 2024, Gigi Dolin was out of WWE programming due to an injury. Just before Wrestlemania 41, she resurfaced on TV as part of the NXTNA partnership on TNA Impact episodes. In her most recent run, she teamed up with Tatum Paxley in a brief chase for the Women’s Tag Titles in TNA and then in the WWE. Just a week before, the duo came up short in a match against the reigning tag champs, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.