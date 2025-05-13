As seen on social media, Cora Jade has been drawing all the attention toward herself since her shocking release from the WWE NXT roster. Although WWE has never confirmed the release, she openly addressed the news on social media, hoping for a bright future. Now, under her former Elayna Black persona, she’s stepping back into the ring sooner than expected.

Bodyslam.net was the first outlet to confirm Cora Jade will make her in-ring debut for Atomic Legacy Wrestling on July 27 at the historic Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida after which the promotion itself declared the below statement to confirm the same.

“Atomic Legacy Wrestling is beyond thrilled and excited to announce that Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) will be making her ALW in-ring debut on Sunday, July 27 at the HISTORIC Ocean Center Arena show in Daytona Beach, Florida!”

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT As first reported by @BodyslamNet ALW @WrestlingAtomic is excited to announce that @ElaynaBlack (fka Cora Jade) will be making her ALW debut on Sunday July 27th at our HISTORIC @OceanCenter Arena show in Daytona Beach Florida! 🎟https://t.co/50NFieZkiz pic.twitter.com/IxFfII5zbZ — Atomic Legacy Wrestling (@WrestlingAtomic) May 12, 2025

Multiple promotions book Cora Jade, showcasing her popularity

Following this, other promotions also revealed that they have booked the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion for upcoming events, including Black Label Pro, who announced her for their event in Crown Point, Indiana, on June 14. She has also been confirmed for a show in Edmonton with Top Talent Wrestling on June 27. GCW also announced Cora Jade’s return to the promotion as she will be appearing on five shows, starting with the Little Rock event on June 20.

Cora Jade Seemingly Interested To Join All Elite Wrestling After WWE NXT Release

*Breaking* ELAYNA BLACK returns to GCW for 5 big shows starting in June! *6/20 – Little Rock*https://t.co/FCdkYiDlfN *7/5 – Hartford*https://t.co/Aog610I7Sm *7/11 – Dallas*https://t.co/G9rqofcjtJ *7/19 – Coney Island*

(tix soon) Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/aUu5UcomPF — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 12, 2025

**HAVE YOU HEARD?** Elayna Black makes her BLP return as we return to Crown Point at the Crown Antique Mall!

Tickets are available now at the link below. June 14th. Crown Point, IN.

12 PM

Tickets: https://t.co/RgKUOsw80B pic.twitter.com/TV6B00Opak — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) May 12, 2025

🚨 EDMONTON🚨 Our 3 Year Anniversary just got bigger!

ELAYNA BLACK (fka Cora Jade) makes her Top Talent Wrestling debut in Edmonton on Friday, June 27th! Get your tickets today! 🗓 FRIDAY, JUNE 27th

📍 Midway Music Hall | Edmonton

🎟 https://t.co/cCBq19FGVf

◾️ALL AGES EVENT◾️ pic.twitter.com/kKVQpIbOQ3 — Top Talent Wrestling (@TopTalentBrand) May 12, 2025

These bookings certainly prove Cora Jade’s demand in the independent scene. The upcoming return to the indies would be a part of her rebranding as Elayna Black on social media and her move to launch an OnlyFans account under her old persona name. She’s been vocal about feeling free since her WWE release, also having the confidence of taking over the independent scene.

AEW Dynamite: Title Eliminator Lineup And Debut Announced For May 14 Episode

As mentioned above, Cora Jade was part of WWE’s roster cuts revealed on May 2. She had been with the company since early 2021. Before coming to the WWE, she wrestled on a few episodes of AEW Dark for All Elite Wrestling and promotions such as Shimmer, Rise, and TNA Wrestling. She made her pro-wrestling debut in 2018 after training under Mustafa Ali and others at the Freelance Wrestling Academy in Chicago.