It’s merely been a few days since her release from the WWE NXT contract,t and Cora Jade is already garnering attention from the wrestling circuit. Heading back to her previous wrestling persona, it’s time for her to explore the independent scene. Plus, she’s also interested in going to WWE’s biggest rival, All Elite Wrestling.

A fan took to Twitter and encouraged AEW President Tony Khan to make a match happen, asking for Cora Jade to face Julia Hart inside an AEW ring in the future. “Let’s go, @TonyKhan , book it! @ElaynaBlack vs @TheJuliaHart,” wrote the fan.

Cora Jade saw the fan’s recommendation and she quickly took to Twitter to tag Julia Hart on the post as she teased making her way to AEW to compete in the hinted match with Hart, saying, “Oh hey @TheJuliaHart.”

“I Am A Meteor And Meteors Don’t Quit,” Harley Cameron On Tough AEW Collision Loss

Time will tell if the match will eventually happen in All Elite Wrestling television but it can’t happen, immediately, after all. With a no-compete contract attached to the released NXT talent, she will be ready to compete inside the squared circle again after the 30-day clause expires. Afterward, a stint with AEW can definitely be expected.

“I Am Here And I Am Queer,” Declares Toni Storm On AEW Collision May 3 Episode

Cora Jade already appeared on AEW programming before WWE career

For the record, Cora Jade previously appeared on AEW programming before signing up with the WWE. On October 13, 2020, episode of AEW Dark, she lost to Red Velvet in a singles match. She returned on November 3, teaming with Leyla Hirsch in a tag match, but they lost to Brandi Rhodes and Red Velvet. Therefore, AEW won’t be new for her, after all.

Last night, Cora Jade also addressed inappropriate messages from fans following her unexpected release from the WWE. After sharing her email address on social media for professional inquiries, she found herself in a precarious position, with the same being used for all the wrong reasons. To clarify her intentions, she had to offer a follow-up message,

“Didn’t think I had to clarify but this is for BOOKINGS AND INQUIRIES ONLY you weird ass insensitive f***.”

In her departure statement, Cora Jade already announced that she would be returning to her pre-WWE persona, Elayna Black, someone who infamously dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to pursue her wrestling dreams. However, she’s now off to a fresh start in her career upon wrapping up her first WWE stint.