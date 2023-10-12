Crown Jewel 2023: Brock Lesnar’s Status Revealed For Saudi Arabia WWE PLE

In a very rare scenario, Brock Lesnar was seen participating in six out of the first seven WWE premium live events in 2023. Except for Money in the Bank in early July, he was seen in action until Summerslam before heading into his usual hiatus. With another Saudi Arabia event approaching, there have been questions about his whereabouts and it appears he’s not showing up, anytime soon.

Ringside News recently reached out to confirm Brock Lesnar’s status for WWE Crown Jewel PLE set for November 4th. They were told that the marquee attraction of the WWE was not booked for the Saudi Arabian event. With John Cena onboard and Roman Reigns returning in time for the show, it makes sense why WWE might not be in need of the biggest box office attraction.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in a brutal match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 to end a trilogy program with the current top babyface player of the Raw brand. It was reported that he was actually hurt during the match and after the biggest party of the summer was over in Detroit, there were a lot of questions about the superstar’s next step.

Brock Lesnar likely not returning to the WWE for the rest of 2023

Ringside News previously reached out to its sources to confirm Brock Lesnar’s hiatus for the rest of the year and they were told that only a handful of people in WWE know about his schedule. The writing team is just informed when he will be around, and there are times when even they are surprised like the fans by his return,

“Brock Lesnar’s schedule is kept tight with Lesnar, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, Ed Koskey, Nick Khan, Paul Heyman, and Talent Relations. The writers get told when we have access to him. Sometimes. Other times, it’s just as much a surprise to the writers as it is to everyone else.”’

WWE reportedly has no December premium live event which only leaves Survivor Series as the last big event of 2023 when Brock Lesnar may make a possible appearance. While there’s no confirmation on whether he will indeed miss Survivor Series, the first report of his hiatus suggested that he would take the rest of 2023 off.