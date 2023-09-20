WWE NXT No Mercy 2023: Extreme Rules Match Announced Featuring Becky Lynch

The match card of NXT No Mercy 2023 has just received a massive boost following the insertion of Becky Lynch at the WWE PLE. The bonafide top superstar from the WWE Raw roster capitalized on her recent NXT Championship win to get herself involved in the NXT PLE and she will compete in a gimmick match.

In the opening segment of last night’s NXT episode, the newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch claimed that she will now be calling WWE’s third brand “N-BEX-T.” Lynch was seemingly excited to wrestle some other NXT performers while she also promised Tiffany Stratton about the impending rematch.

NXT No Mercy 2023: Tiffany Stratton challenges Becky Lynch in a rematch

Stratton took the least time to come out and wanted to get her rematch right there on NXT. She eventually backed down from the challenge and wanted to get the title shot at NXT No Mercy 2023. Lynch quickly accepted the challenge, but she also warned Stratton about not being enough “hungry” to defeat her.

After this, Kiana James appeared from behind and laid out Lynch from behind. Stratton and James then beat down Lynch to set up a match for the main event of NXT. Also after the physical encounter, WWE confirmed that Becky Lynch will indeed defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Then in the main event, Becky Lynch and her country native Lyra Valkyria defeated Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James in a tag team match. Lynch hit James with the Manhandle Slam while Valkyria hit a splash off the top rope to get the pinfall win. After the match, Stratton attacked Becky and Lyra with a Steel Chair. Becky still got back up on her feet and announced that the earlier confirmed title rematch at NXT No Mercy 2023 will be an Extreme Rules Match.

The current NXT Heritage Cup winner will also put his title on the line at NXT No Mercy 2023 against either Butch or Joe Coffey. The two respectively won their blocks for the Heritage Cup Invitational tourney and booked themselves for the final match set for next week.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 PLE Match Card

NXT No Mercy 2023 will take place on September 30th, 2023, at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. The current match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

– NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

– NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Winner of Global Heritage Invitational Tournament (Butch or Joe Coffey)

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

– Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin