WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Former Champion Returns To Help IYO SKY Retaining Her Title

Fresh off her return to the WWE a couple of weeks ago, Bianca Belair was this close to becoming a champion at Crown Jewel 2023. But after a lot of anticipations in recent times, Kairi Sane returned to the WWE and helped her fellow country-woman IYO SKY to retain her title and thereby rob Belair of yet another title match opportunity.

As seen at Crown Jewel 2023, IYO SKY (c) defeated Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in a singles contest. Belair had all the upper-hands in the match. To prevent her momentums, Bayley interfered in favor of SKY but it wasn’t enough. Former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane then showed up and attacked Bianca when the referee wasn’t watching which led to IYO SKY winning the match.

Once the match was over at Crown Jewel 2023, Kairi and IYO beat up Bianca. Bayley looked surprised and was scared to join them in the ring because she beat up Kairi a few years ago to send her out of the WWE. As of last night, Sane didn’t show any bad blood with Bayley but time will tell whether she will go up against Bayley and break the ongoing bond of the DAMAGE CTRL faction.

Kairi Sane returning to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023 seemed evident

Back in October, Sane addressed the fans of STARDOM in Japan and announced that it could be the last time they would see her perform in the company which led to the belief that she was quitting the promotion. Since then, multiple reports reaffirmed that she has headed back to WWE. Leading up to Crown Jewel 2023, reports were also out stating that she was listed on the internal roster and that her return was imminent to the WWE.

Those speculations turned into a reality as Sane did make a surprise appearance at Crown Jewel 2023 to help SKY retain the WWE Women’s Championship. This marked the champion’s overall third successful title defense since winning the belt at Summerslam 2023 by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. As for Sane, this was her first WWE appearance since facing Bayley in July 2020.