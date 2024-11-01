At a time when many thought that Rhea Ripley could be advancing to culminate in her feud with Liv Morgan, possibly in a Hell in a Cell or any other gimmick match, she is rather being forced to head onto a hiatus from WWE programming. As already confirmed by the WWE on its official website, she is set to miss television for an undisclosed amount of time.

This comes after Rhea Ripley was attacked by Morgan during this week’s episode of NXT. In further updates, it’s now been revealed that the top WWE Raw Superstar has been dealing with a legit injury which led the WWE to stage this attack on NXT to write her off TV.

According to PWInsider, sources indicated that a legitimate injury is the reason behind this angle shown on NXT. The injury is believed to have occurred during a headbutt spot on the October 21 episode of Raw. This led Rhea Ripley to get pulled from the upcoming Raw tapings on Sunday in Saudi Arabia and she’s not either scheduled to be at Crown Jewel, tomorrow night.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also confirmed the injury not being kayfabe, and it was further noted that WWE has their reasons to keep Rhea Ripley out of action due to this,

“She’s got a fractured orbital bone. So, the injury that they announced is pretty much legit. Yeah, it happened last week. I’m not sure, probably the last TV thing, because she hasn’t worked any house shows. So probably in the last TV angle that she did with Raquel, you know, was where it happened most likely.”

Rhea Ripley suffered a heinous attack by Liv Morgan on NXT

At this point, there’s no update on when Rhea Ripley will be back from the hiatus. But she has already posted a couple of pictures of her bone fracture graphics from MRI and warned Liv Morgan of the consequences that will be waiting for her in the future.

On the post-Halloween Havoc episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley made an appearance to support her country-native Zaria and other NXT Superstars. She encouraged a babyface team featuring Zaria for their upcoming match set for next week at NXT 2300 and seemed more than happy having returned to her roots.

Just before the main event of the episode, cameras caught Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage, walking off with baseball bats. Shortly after, Rhea Ripley was shown lying injured next to her car with blood covering her face in the shown injury angle.