Keeping the Wrestlemania vibes intact, Crown Jewel 2024 is going to be the next big international premium live event on WWE’s part from the soil of Saudi Arabia. Multiple matches featuring top WWE Superstars of the active roster have been booked on the card of the PLE including Champion vs. Champion matches to crown inaugural champions.

Respective men’s and women’s world champions from Raw and Smackdown will be colliding with each other at Crown Jewel 2024 to determine the inaugural Crown Jewel champions in the headliner matches of the PLE. During the kick-off session of the show, we now have more updates regarding these matches and the championship belts to be presented to the winners.

At the Crown Jewel 2024 pre-show in Riyadh today, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that the Crown Jewel Championship winners will receive a “massive ring” similar to a Super Bowl ring that “shows to the world that they are the one true champion in WWE.” As for the Crown Jewel title belts, these will stay in Saudi Arabia on display at the WWE Experience fan attraction.

Affirming the previous announcements, Levesque further reiterated that this will be the annual theme for this particular PLE starting from Crown Jewel 2024, moving forward. “As this is an annual event, we’ll see how many rings people can collect over the years,” Levesque said.

Crown Jewel 2024 is going to be the sixth edition of the premium live event to be produced by the WWE. Apart from 2020 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the PLE has been an annual show each year in the WWE calendar since 2018 as part of the company’s long-term business deal with the Saudi government.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event, tonight at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PLE is coming with seven confirmed matches on the card as given below with live streaming on WWE Network/Peacock set from 1 PM EST,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

– WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)