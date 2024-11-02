An eventful episode of WWE Smackdown passed by this week on the USA Network that was a pre-taped version due to roster members and production traveling to Saudi Arabia for the annual Crown Jewel premium live event. Taped from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the major news from the weekly show has The OG Bloodline coming on the same page after a major gap.

In the mid-portion of WWE Smackdown, last night, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso came out for a promo session. Jimmy appealed to Roman to bury the hatchet with Jey Uso as they will be up against The Bloodline at Crown Jewel. Jimmy further explained that he had already made amends and was thereby asking Roman to do the same. Without unity, they will be risking losing at Crown Jewel.

Becky Lynch Reportedly On Same Page With WWE Regarding In-Ring Return

Before Roman could respond, Jey Uso entered the scene on WWE Smackdown and stated that took this fight to confront Solo Sikoa. He admitted his family needs to be mended and how challenging it was to stand alone without them. It took a physical, emotional, and mental toll on him after everything he ensured in his career from both Roman and Jimmy in the past. But then he showed up because that’s a family that needs to be on the same page.

WWE Smackdown: The OG Bloodline comes on the same page

Roman Reigns carefully listened to every word of Jey as the latter declared himself to be Roman’s equal and pledged all of them to be equals, running things as they did before. Jey further warned that if any disrespect came his way, he’d walk away.

It was then that Jey wanted Roman to act like a family and join him in unity for Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns finally took the mic, paused for a moment, and simply said, “YEET” to give a positive nod to Jey’s demands. The three of them then raised their fingers together amid massive cheers from the audience present on WWE Smackdown.

Survivor Series 2024: Latest Update On WarGames Main Event For WWE PLE

In the main event of the November 1 episode of WWE Smackdown, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton defeated the tag team match of World Heavyweight Champion Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser. After the match, Owens attacked Orton with a steel chair and distracted Owens, allowing Gunther to take advantage and pass out Cody using the sleeper hold.