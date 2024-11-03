Last night’s Crown Jewel 2024 marked the overall 12th WWE premium live event to be conducted on the soil of Saudi Arabia. On this sixth edition of this particular annual show from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, a new tradition also began with WWE introducing the Crown Jewel Championships from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

From the women’s side, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from Raw defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax from Smackdown to become the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion in the fourth match of the Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event. As expected, the Money in the Bank contract cash-in attempt also happened during the match and this also influenced the match outcome.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Inaugural Men’s Champion Crowned In Main Event

At the height of the action, Morgan hit a tornado DDT on Jax for a two-count. Jax was quickly back by hitting a Samoan drop on her opponent. Jax then hit a super Samoan drop off the middle rope and further went for the Annihilator but Morgan countered with a huge powerbomb.

This is when Tiffany Stratton’s music hit as she came out at Crown Jewel 2024 to cash-in her Money in the Bank contract. Surprisingly, Jax told her not to do so. Stratton tried to claim she was going to cash in on Morgan but Jax told her to leave. Morgan took advantage of the situation and hit a crucifix bomb into a cover for two.

Reason Tiffany Stratton Loving Her “Sidekick Role” With Nia Jax In WWE

Crown Jewel 2024: Liv Morgan becomes inaugural champion

Stratton again hopped on the apron in the hope of cashing in her contract on Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel 2024 but she was yanked down by Raquel Rodriguez. Jax went after Rodriguez but that allowed Morgan to hit a Codebreaker off the ropes for two. Morgan and Rodriguez cornered Stratton against the barricade but Jax saved her.

After tackling Rodriguez into the barricade, Jax hit Morgan with a leg-drop in the ring. Jax set up for Annihilator but Dominik Mysterio distracted the referee. Rodriguez knocked Jax off the ropes which led Morgan to hit her Oblivion finisher to receive the pin-fall win at Crown Jewel 2024.

Triple H handed the Crown Jewel title belt to Morgan as she held up both her world title belt and the Crown Jewel title for a celebration.