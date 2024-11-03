Last night’s Crown Jewel 2024 marked the overall 12th WWE premium live event to be conducted on the soil of Saudi Arabia. On this sixth edition of this particular annual show from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, a new tradition also began with WWE introducing the Crown Jewel Championships from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

In the main event of the Crown Jewel 2024, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from Smackdown defeated World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from Raw to win the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship as well as a ring, a memorandum for the win.

The two superstars delivered a fast-paced match that led the crowd to chant “This is awesome” during the headline of Crown Jewel 2024. Gunther hit a dropkick and powerbomb for two and further chopped Rhodes. Rhodes fired back with some forearms. Gunther tried a sleeper but Rhodes countered with a back suplex.

Crown Jewel 2024: Cody Rhodes becomes inaugural Crown Jewel Champion

Gunther came right back with a clothesline but Rhodes was able to connect with the Cross Rhodes for a nearfall. Rhodes then went for a super Cody Cutter but Gunther caught him in a sleeper. Innovatively, Rhodes got out of the hold and put Gunther into an inside cradle for the pinfall win at Crown Jewel 2024.

Gunther and Rhodes shook their hands after the match in a show of respect. Gunther had some words before he left the ring. As the main show of Crown Jewel 2024 went off the air, a small ceremony was held with the two Crown Jewel title belts on display at the WWE Fan Experience. The two respective Crown Jewel winners, Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes were presented with their rings.

Morgan dropped her heel persona for the time being and she was seemingly proud and honored with the win. She also spoke about huge progress being made with how the women’s division is represented at Saudi Arabia events. Rhodes and Morgan also received their moments in front of the audience as they posed with the titles in the ring.

To close things up at Crown Jewel 2024, WWE announced that the next contender to Gunther’s world title will be determined on Raw, this Monday via a fatal-4-way match featuring Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Sheamus, and Dominik Mysterio.