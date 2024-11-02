Tiffany Stratton will perhaps have the best opportunity to cash-in her Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel 2024 and become a champion. While no championship matches from the singles women’s division will be there on the show, the two top champions will be up against each other which sets up a perfect room for her regarding a cash-in.

Per WWE’s confirmations, the WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown, Nia Jax will be facing the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion from Raw, Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia, tonight to determine the first-ever women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Tiffany Stratton has already confirmed that she will be backstage, closely watching the bout.

Many do believe that Crown Jewel should be the event that Tiffy-Time should occur on WWE programming. As such, Tiffany Stratton has been carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase since last July and this is high time that WWE crowns her with the title to let her become a superpower after she has become just a sidekick to the current champion Nia Jax.

Tiffany Stratton thanks Nia Jax for her guidance on the main roster

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Tiffany Stratton reflected on her time to be an ally to Nia Jax over these past months and how it’s been positive to her career. Mentioning Jax to be her guide on the road, she claimed to be calm and composed by the two-time champion at a phase when she’s just over-achieved since coming to the main roster.

“Having her guide me throughout the first year of my career is actually really good for me,” Tiffany Stratton said. “And I think I feel like doing everything all at once in my first year, I feel like that’s not good for anybody. So I think being in this, I guess, sidekick role and being paired with Nia is actually very good for me.”

As such, Tiffany Stratton made an impact after debuting on the SmackDown roster earlier this year. She rocked the WWE Universe like no other at the Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event. After her Money in the Bank win, there is simply no denying that the young WWE Superstar will eventually have a bright career in the future.