WWE is amping things up for the next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in the form of Crown Jewel 2024. Next month, the WWE crew will return to the Middle-Eastern country alongside the biggest star powers of the company to produce some big matches to be remembered for a long time.

WWE head honcho Triple H appeared at the Bad Blood 2024 PLE and revealed that at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia next month, the first-ever Crown Jewel Champions will be determined. Singles matches will go down at the PLE pitting the WWE Champion against the World Champion from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The Men’s World Champions (WWE Champion vs. World Heavyweight Champion) and the Women’s World Champions (WWE Women’s Champion vs. Women’s World Champion) will collide to crown separate inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champions on the night of Crown Jewel 2024.

In an update regarding these title matches, it’s been stated that the Crown Jewel Championships will be exclusive to Saudi Arabia. According to a discussion on WrestleVotes Radio, after the respective champions win the titles at Crown Jewel 2024, these won’t be regular fixtures on WWE television.

Instead, they will function similarly to previous special titles like the Greatest Royal Rumble title won by Braun Strowman in 2018. This title was celebrated at the Saudi Arabia show but it was never seen on WWE programming, ever again. Thus, these new championships to be unveiled at Crown Jewel will only be a way of honoring WWE’s partnership with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Thus, the fans can expect to witness some unique moments at the next Wrestlemania-esque PLE scheduled from Saudi Arabia, this November which will also be a part of the ongoing Riyadh season in the country.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE match card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan