Since coming back to WWE at Summerslam, Roman Reigns is up against the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Cody Rhodes provided him with some backup heading into Bad Blood in October but he now has his own business to handle with the likes of Gunther and Kevin Owens standing against him which leaves The Original Tribal Chief in a precarious position.

Jimmy Uso is the only one standing with Roman Reigns but the numbers’ game is still in favor of Sikoa and Co. This essentially calls for a backup plan to be executed by the OTC in the future and reports also affirm that WWE has suitable plans in store in this particular storyline that’s been headlining things on Smackdown in the late summer.

According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has big plans for this ongoing Bloodline angle featuring Roman Reigns. Meltzer confirmed that this story will continue revolving around Jimmy Uso convincing his Tribal Chief about needing reinforcements to face off against Solo Sikoa and his cohorts.

“So they are going to do the big thing where Jimmy has to convince Roman that there are four of us and two of us, and we need some guys,” Meltzer explained and thereby hinted that bigger developments should be noticed in the coming weeks. No update was provided if The Rock will eventually join Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa in the future.

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso are outnumbered on Smackdown

The returning Jimmy Uso opened things on the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown. In a promo, he indicated going after Solo Sikoa whom he was also scheduled to compete against in a singles encounter. Roman Reigns then came out and joined him in the ring. It was then that Jimmy said that they’d need some help to get back to the top and there’s one person who could offer some great help (referring to Jey Uso).

In the main event match of the October 11 episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso after interference occurred from The Bloodline. The Bloodline continued to attack Jimmy after the match as Roman Reigns came out to make the save but they were outnumbered with Solo having Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa in his corner.