WWE’s premium live events in Saudi Arabia always come with some grandeurs attached and Crown Jewel 2024 will be no different. Top star powers and inaugural Crown Jewel title matches will be present in the packed match card. However, CM Punk will not be in attendance as he’s in the middle of a hiatus. Besides, previous reports already confirmed that he was never planned to be a part of the show.

CM Punk opened things for the October 7th episode of WWE Raw that started builds for Crown Jewel 2024 but he didn’t make it to the ring with a lingering pair of legs. With a microphone in hand, he just informed the crowd to be in a lot of pain from the Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre.

It was also affirmed by Punk that he would be taking some time off television, being unsure when he would return. Thus, he was essentially written off TV and now the possible reason behind his absence from TV as well as Crown Jewel 2024 has been revealed.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 Priority Pass Confirms John Cena And The Undertaker

While speaking on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Punk’s absence from Crown Jewel 2024. Sapp noted that it’s from a moral standpoint that the former WWE Champion doesn’t want to be associated with Saudi Arabia, something which he’s been vocal about in the past,

“I think it’s abundantly clear that he’s not working the Saudi show because of something from a moral standpoint and probably the things he said prior.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

CM Punk’s past comments about his stance on WWE working in Saudi Arabia went quite viral and it’s no surprise that he’d willingly be missing Crown Jewel 2024. The Miz appeared on WWE Backstage back in early 2020 and offered some strong words for Punk. The Second City Savior responded with the following: “Go suck a blood money covered d*** in Saudi Arabia you f******* dork.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE match card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan