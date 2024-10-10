WWE is gearing up to deliver the next WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia in the form of Crown Jewel 2024. Next month, the WWE crew will return to the Middle-Eastern country alongside the biggest star powers of the company in marquee matches. However, the Riyadh season and the fans might get deprived of witnessing a former world champion in attendance.

CM Punk is the concerned name who stays in the conversation of the IWC regarding a possible return in time for Crown Jewel 2024. This comes after he’s headed home after five long weeks to meet his wife following an appearance on the October 7 episode of WWE Raw. It appears that this hiatus will last for a while.

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk is not expected to appear at Crown Jewel 2024 which should explain his current absence. In previous occasions, the Second City Saint has always been clear about his stance when it comes to WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia, and hence it is no surprise that he will not be a part of the next Saudi Arabia show of the WWE.

CM Punk opened things for the October 7th episode of WWE Raw that started builds for Crown Jewel 2024 but he didn’t make it to the ring with a lingering pair of legs. With a microphone in hand, he just informed the crowd to be happy to be in Saint Louis, even though he was in a lot of pain from the Hell in a Cell match against Drew McIntyre,

“It hurts to smile, but I had to come here and see you. I’m alive, but it doesn’t feel like it. I’m a winner, but it doesn’t feel like I won.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE match card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan