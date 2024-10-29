The official announcement regarding the final match set for Crown Jewel 2024 was predicted to arrive this Friday night on Smackdown with a taped edition waiting on the USA Network. In a changed circumstance, WWE has officially revealed the match featuring Roman Reigns on their social media accounts and official website.

That being said, for the second time since this year’s WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns will compete in a match at Crown Jewel 2024, teaming up with Jimmy & Jey Uso against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline in what appears to be a three-on-three affair.

WWE Live Event Returning To Madison Square Garden Amid 2024 Holiday Tour

However, the official poster released on WWE’s part for this match at Crown Jewel 2024 has all four members of The Bloodline—Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa featured on it raising speculations for a three-on-four bout. For the time being, the rumor is that The Bloodline will function under freebird rules with any three of the four members competing in the match while the remaining one will be standing at ringside.

The match announcement at Crown Jewel 2024 comes as a result of what transpired on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown where Jimmy and Jey Uso finally appeared on the same page after over a year. Their interference also caused a title change in the main event as Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

WWE Smackdown: Spoilers For November 1 Crown Jewel 2024 Go-Home Episode

The next episode of Smackdown has already been taped from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, last week, and going by the spoilers, Roman Reigns and The Usos will squash their beef heading into this huge battle waiting for them at Crown Jewel 2024.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PLE is coming with seven confirmed matches on the card as given below with live streaming on WWE Network/Peacock set from 1 PM EST,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

– WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)